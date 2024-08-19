KSRTC to put up info boards, LED screens to make ORR services popular

In a bid to reach out more number of commuters with information on its services, the Mysuru city division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has now decided to put up information boards at all the stops with complete details on the bus timings and the routes for making the newly-launched services on the outer ring road (ORR) a success and popular.

The services had been launched on August 15 and the KSRTC authorities feel that more publicity was needed considering the response the services received so far since the launch.

“Not many commuters are aware of the new services. It may take some time for the people to come to know about the launch of such services. Nevertheless, we are planning to put up boards on the bus operations and routes at all the stops identified on the routes as part of the ORR operations. This will gradually help commuters patronise the services,” said Veeresh H.T., Divisional Controller, KSRTC, Mysuru division.

He told The Hindu that 14 buses had been exclusively put on ORR services and stops identified on the four routes launched initially would get information boards for the benefit of commuters. “They (boards) won’t be like the digital boards we have under the intelligent transport system (ITS). In this way, we want to reach out to more commuters. We are confident of getting a good response in the coming days.”

Also, the buses operated on the ORR will soon get LED boards so that they are visible from a distance and the public get to know about the new services. The front and the rear portions of the buses will soon be getting LED display screens, he added.

This is the first time that full-fledged services have been launched connecting ORR and some of the localities beyond it on demand from the commuters and the elected representatives. KSRTC had made an attempt to operate buses on ORR but it did not last long and the services had been stopped.

Initially the buses would run on specific routes connecting the ring road, other stretches of the ORR would be covered on seeing the response from the passengers.

The services have been launched on four routes although the ORR has spread across 42 kms. The buses are operated from City Bus Stand (CBS). The four routes include city bus stand to Parasaiyyanahundi, Dattagalli, Bogadi, Hinkal, Kalamandira, Metropole Circle and CBS; CBS, Metropole Circle, Kalamandira, Hinkal, Manipal Hospital, Highway Circle and CBS; CBS, Highway Circle, Manipal Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Sathagalli bus-stand, Deve Gowda Circle, Nazarabad and CBS; CBS, Nanjumalige, Parassaiyanahundi, Najangud ORR junction, Uttanahalli, T. Narsipur junction, Deve Gowda circle and Nazarabad.

A total of 14 trips are run on each route and the KSRTC has appealed to the commuters to patronage the services.

