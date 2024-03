March 05, 2024 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - Bengaluru

In view of Mahashivaratri festival on March 8 and weekend days on March 9 and 10, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made arrangements to operate 1,500 extra buses from Bengaluru to various places. The buses will operate from March 7 to 10. Later, special buses will be operated from various intra and inter-State places to Bengaluru from March 10 to 11, according to KSRTC.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.