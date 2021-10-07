KSRTC to operate 1,000 additional buses for Dasara season

For the convenience of those travelling during the Dasara season, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) plans to operate 1,000 additional buses from October 13 to 21.

According to a KSRTC release, buses will be operated from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Mysuru, Madikere, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, and Bidar within the state, and to Inter-state places such as Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Pune. There will also be additional buses from different places to Bengaluru.

There will not be any hike in passenger fare. Passengers can book tickets in advance by logging on to the KSRTC website (www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in) and through the advance reservation counters in Karnataka and other states.