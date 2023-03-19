HamberMenu
KSRTC to introduce e-buses on five more inter-city routes

March 19, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After introducing electric bus services to Mysuru from Bengaluru, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate buses on five more inter-city routes.

In coming days, the KSRTC will operate buses from Bengaluru to destinations such as Virajpet, Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Davangere.

Under the FAME II scheme of the Union government, the KSRTC is leasing 50 AC e-buses. A total of 50 buses will be operated through a private player. The KSRTC had branded these new buses as ‘EV Power Plus.’

On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will flag off 25 buses at Vidhana Soudha. An official of the KSRTC said, “The service introduced between Bengaluru-Mysuru received good patronage. We are hoping that even on new routes, there will be more patronage.” 

