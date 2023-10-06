ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC to induct 40 new non-AC buses named ‘Pallakki’

October 06, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State-run RTC will also add 100 new Sarige variants to strengthen its fleet.

The Hindu Bureau

Currently, the four RTCs in Karnataka operate 23,989 buses across the State with an average run of 65.02 lakh kilometres per day. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on October 7 will launch 40 non A/C sleeper buses and 100 new Sarige variants to strengthen its fleet.

The new buses will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy at the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha, officials from the KSRTC said. The sleeper bus, named as ‘Pallakki’, will ply inter-city and long distance routes.

After Karnataka government launched the Shakti scheme, allowing women to travel for free in State-run road transport corporations (RTCs), the four corporations (KSRTC, the BMTC, the NWKRTC, and the KKRTC) have planned to procure 1,894 new buses this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the four RTCs operate 23,989 buses across the State with an average run of 65.02 lakh kilometres per day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US