KSRTC to induct 40 new non-AC buses named ‘Pallakki’

The State-run RTC will also add 100 new Sarige variants to strengthen its fleet.

October 06, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
| Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on October 7 will launch 40 non A/C sleeper buses and 100 new Sarige variants to strengthen its fleet.

The new buses will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy at the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha, officials from the KSRTC said. The sleeper bus, named as ‘Pallakki’, will ply inter-city and long distance routes.

After Karnataka government launched the Shakti scheme, allowing women to travel for free in State-run road transport corporations (RTCs), the four corporations (KSRTC, the BMTC, the NWKRTC, and the KKRTC) have planned to procure 1,894 new buses this year.

Currently, the four RTCs operate 23,989 buses across the State with an average run of 65.02 lakh kilometres per day.

