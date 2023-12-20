KSRTC to deploy 1,000 additional buses for Christmas

December 20, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to deploy an additional 1,000 buses starting from December 22 for the Christmas festival. Special buses will operate routes connecting Kempegowda Bus Station to destinations such as Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davanagere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and other locations.

KSRTC will also operate special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri.

A release from the KSRTC stated that all premier special buses will be operated from BMTC bus station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition to the above, special buses will be operated from all taluk and district bus stands in the jurisdiction of KSRTC based on the traffic needs,” the release added.

KSRTC said a discount of 5% on the fare will be extended if four or more passengers book in a single ticket and a discount of 10% will be offered on the return journey ticket if onward and return tickets are booked simultaneously.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.