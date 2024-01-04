KSRTC to add 2,000 new buses, cashless travel this year

January 04, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has big expansion plans for 2024. It plans to induct 2,000 new buses, including 500 e-buses, and to also introduce VTMS (Vehicle Tracking & Monitoring System), a mobile app, and cashless travel this year.

Anbu Kumar, Managing Director, KSRTC, said that the KSRTC will add 20 Ambari Utsav, 20 Airavat Club Class, 100 Pallaki buses which fall in the non-AC sleeper category, 1000 point to point Karnataka Sarige buses and 500 electric buses. Apart from this Mr. Kumar added that 1000 refurbished buses will be added to the fleet in 2024.

Following the launch of Shakti that provides free travel to women in State-owned non-premium transport corporation buses, there’s been a significant demand for KSRTC buses, particularly in rural areas. A senior official said that the plan to induct 1000 Karnataka Sarige buses will improve rural connectivity in the State and it will also help the beneficiaries of the scheme. After the Karnataka government launched the Shakti scheme, the four corporations (KSRTC, the BMTC, the NWKRTC, and the KKRTC) planned to procure 3,888 new buses. Currently, the four RTCs operate 23,989 buses across the State with an average run of 65.02 lakh kilometres per day.

Meanwhile, it is not clear as to how many buses will be taken off roads this year in light of the recent High Court order, which said KSRTC should obtain fitness certificate for its buses from the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) every year.

Cashless travel

In response to passengers’ growing demand for a cashless travel experience, KSRTC is set to transition to a cashless system in 2024. Mr. Kumar said, “We plan to introduce cashless payment options, allowing passengers to use UPI, ATM, debit, or credit cards to make ticket payments.”

The corporation has outlined plans to prioritise the enhancement of information technology. To benefit passengers, it aims to implement VTMS (Vehicle Tracking & Monitoring System) across its fleet and is scheduled to launch a dedicated KSRTC mobile app this year. According to Mr. Kumar, the ‘Namma Cargo’ parcel services, launched last month, are set to expand from the current fleet of 20 trucks to 500 by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC has also waived 10,364 disciplinary cases against employees with minimal penalties, facilitating the return of 425 drivers to work. Additionally, the corporation has secured 50 national and international awards in the year 2023, according to officials.

The Corporation recently wrapped up the ‘Labour Welfare Year’ in 2023, implementing initiatives focused on improving the welfare of its employees. During the year, ₹1 crore was allocated to the families of deceased employees as relief.