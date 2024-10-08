KSRTC to add 20 Volvo buses to its fleet by month-end

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation is set to expand its luxury bus fleet with the addition of 20 new Airavat Club Class 2.0 model Volvo buses by the end of this month. This expansion will further solidify KSRTC’s position as one of the leading State transport corporations with the highest number of intercity Volvo buses in India.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inspected the newly designed buses during a visit to the Volvo manufacturing plant near Hoskote on Monday (Oct. 7). Each bus is priced at ₹1.78 crore. Currently, KSRTC operates 443 luxury buses.

“Karnataka is at the forefront of introducing advanced bus models to meet increasing passenger demand and provide quality services. These 20 new buses will be added by the end of the month,” said Mr. Reddy.

V. Anbukumar, Managing Director of KSRTC, highlighted the upgraded features of the new buses. “These buses have an aerodynamic design, ensuring better fuel efficiency. They also come with plush interiors and Scandinavian-style exteriors, making them visually appealing,” he said.

A few features of the new buses 3.5% longer for increased space between seats 5.6% taller for additional headroom 9.5% wider windshield for improved visibility 20% larger luggage space compared to previous models Plush interiors and Scandinavian-style exteriors Safety features, including fire alarm with water nozzles Improved visibility for drivers to enhance pedestrian safety Advanced engine technology for better performance Aerodynamic design for superior better fuel efficiency Source: KSRTC

The buses are equipped with advanced engine technology that enhances performance and fuel efficiency. Mr. Anbukumar explained that the new design increases the bus’s overall length by 3.5%, allowing for more space between seats and the height by 5.6%, providing additional headroom. The windshield has also been widened by 9.5%, improving driver visibility.

Other significant features include a 20% larger luggage space and safety enhancements such as the Fire Alarm and Protection System with water pipes and 30 nozzles that spray water in case of fire. Additionally, improved pedestrian visibility for drivers further enhances road safety.

