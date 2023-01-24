HamberMenu
KSRTC strike: Bus services remain unaffected in Mysuru

The office-bearers of KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation and the Joint Action Committee raised slogans in support of their demands that include wage revision, filling up of vacant posts, healthcare benefits, recall of employees sacked during the past agitations, overtime and other allowances

January 24, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation staging a demonstration as part of their strike, outside the Divisional Controller’s office in Mysuru on Tuesday, January 24.

Members of the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation staging a demonstration as part of their strike, outside the Divisional Controller’s office in Mysuru on Tuesday, January 24. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Bus services across Mysuru district, inter-city and inter-State operations remained unaffected amidst the strike by the staff of KSRTC, Mysuru division on Tuesday, January 24, seeking fulfillment of their demands, mainly the wage revision.

The office-bearers of KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation and the Joint Action Committee staged a demonstration in front of the Divisional Controller’s office in Bannimantap here as part of the strike with a 14-point charter of demands. They raised slogans in support of their demands.

The demands also include filling up of vacant posts, healthcare benefits, recall of employees sacked during the past agitations, overtime and other allowances.

The protestors claimed that the wage revision has been pending since the last three years and the government has been putting off their demand for no reason though the work pressure on the existing employees has gone up substantially with no measures taken for filling up the vacant posts.

The protestors later presented a memorandum to the divisional controller listing out the demands.

Mysuru Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar told The Hindu that there was no disruption in bus services whatsoever due to the strike. “The strike was a symbolic one. The buses ran routinely and without any interruption. None of the daily schedules were affected. All 960 schedules were operated on Tuesday without any hurdles. The strike was confined to a demonstration and the employees did not strike work,” he said.

