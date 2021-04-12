KSRTC staff stage protest against transfer

Family members of KSRTC employees, who were transferred by the corporation, staged a protest in front of the KSRTC Hassan division office in Hassan on Sunday.

They demanded the transfers be cancelled and the State government fulfil the employees’ demands.

The corporation transferred 34 employees of Hassan division to various deports in Puttur, Chickballapur, and Mangaluru divisions. The protesters said the corporation targeted employees who raised their voice for genuine demands. “The employees have been working hard for the corporation. They hardly take leave or holiday. We are also ready to go on a hunger protest seeking justice for employees,” the family members said. They appealed to workers, who reported to duty giving up the protest, to return to the protest.

As many as 59 buses were operated on Sunday as 150 employees returned to work. KSRTC divisional controller Rajesh Shetty told The Hindu that gradually employees were returning to duty.

“Yesterday, we operated 37 buses. On Sunday, till 5 p.m., we operated 59 buses. We are hopeful of increasing the services gradually,” he said.

Further, he said the corporation had been taking tough steps as the employees’ strike had been rendered illegal.