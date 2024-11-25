 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

KSRTC staff plan to organise State-wide strike on December 31

Updated - November 26, 2024 12:50 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
KSRTC buses in Kempegowda Bus Stand, Bengaluru.

KSRTC buses in Kempegowda Bus Stand, Bengaluru.

The KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, along with other transport unions, is planning a State-wide strike on December 31 to urge the State government to meet their long-pending demands, including pending arrears and gratuity payments.

The protest will have an impact on public transportation, affecting passengers commuting through Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), and other transport corporations.

The union leaders claimed that the government owes pending arrears to the tune of ₹1,750 crores and gratuity payments amount to ₹399.29 crores. Despite assurances of a salary hike starting January 2024, the government had not made a decision on this matter.

Expressing frustration over the unfulfilled promises, H.V. Anantha Subba Rao, President, KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, said, “Our decision to organise the State-wide strike is a result of the government’s inaction. The Chief Minister and the Minister for Transport had repeatedly assured us in meetings that our demands would be met. However, there has been no action.”

“This protest is not just a warning. If the government continues to neglect our grievances, the strike will disrupt services across the state,” Mr. Rao said, adding that the strike will be withdrawn only if our demands are met.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has united various transport organisations and is actively mobilising employees. Mr. Rao further revealed plans for a Belagavi Chalo protest on December 9, where union members will gather outside the Suvarna Soudha to press their demands during the assembly sessions.

A BMTC employee said that it is worrisome for me and my family that we have not received the pending arrears, which are crucial for us. If the government releases the 38 months of unpaid arrears, it will greatly benefit my family.

Despite approaching senior officials, the government has not resolved the issue, he said.

In January 2023, a similar protest was organised but failed to make an impact on bus services.

Published - November 25, 2024 09:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.