KSRTC staff and workers’ federation demands pay revision 

The KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation and the All India Union of Trade Union Congress (AIUTC) have urged the State government to revise the payscale of the KSRTC employees by increasing the basic pay and merging Basic Dearness Allowance (BDA).

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, president of KSRTC staff and workers’ federation Ananth Subbarao said that the federation along with AIUTUC and Karnataka Rajya Raste Sarige Naukarara Maha Mandali had passed 13 resolutions during its conference held in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

In the resolution, the federation has demanded that the State government increase the bata, incentives, overtime wages to drivers, conductors, and technical staff and administrative staff up to five times. The other demands are KSRTC should establish exclusive hospitals at Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hubballi and Kalaburagi division for the KSRTC employees, the government should also provide a medical allowance of ₹2,000 per month to each staff to meet their medical needs, the employees suspended during the strike should be reinstated. The resolution also opposed the State government’s move to privatise operations of State-owned road transport corporations, including BMTC and KSRTC.

Mr. Subbarao said the federation would also urge government to end contractual re-employment and fill up the posts lying vacant in all four State-run road transport corporations.