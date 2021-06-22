Karnataka

KSRTC services begin

The KSRTC division in Hassan has begun bus services. It operated buses to Bengaluru, other districts and taluk centres from Hassan.

A press release issued by the division here on Tuesday said that 36 buses operated on Bengaluru-Hassan route on Monday and 18 buses on Chikkamagaluru-Belur route, 18 to Sakleshpur, 22 to Holenarasipur, 17 towards Arkalgud and Konanur and 13 on Hassan-Arsikere route.

A bus was also sent to Belagavi as well. The corporation has been following the guidelines issued by the State government with regard to operating bus services, the release said.


