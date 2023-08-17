KSRTC seeks 30% more buses as ‘Shakti’ may trigger big Dasara rush

August 17, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Foreseeing heavy rush of passengers when Mysuru hosts the famous Dasara festivities, in view of ongoing ‘Shakti’ free bus rides for women, the KSRTC Mysuru division has started making preparations for enlarging its fleet provisionally, adding around 30 to 40 percent of buses from the neighbouring districts to deal with the rush.

Usually, Mysuru division, with the support from Mandya and Chamarajanagar KSRTC divisions, used to increase its fleet during Mysuru Dasara to meet the rush of commuters. This year, with Shakti in place and the rush, was going to be more than the previous years because of the free rides, the division was in consultation with other districts such as Hassan and Chikmagalur divisions other than Mandya and Chamarajnagar for borrowing buses for augmenting the special Dasara operations.

If the current scenario post-Shakti is taken into consideration, the daily passenger load may even cross 5 lakh when the city hosts the festivities, and the Mysuru division would be in need of 30 to 40 percent more buses to cater to the demand and clearing the rush-intercity and intracity services.

In June and July months, the average daily passenger load was 3.75 to 3.80 lakh. However, since the beginning of this month, the load has moderately dropped with 3.55 lakh passengers travelling daily. With the start of Shravana, the number of commuters is set to increase with a series of festivals ahead.

Mysuru Divisional Controller G. Srinivas told The Hindu that the Central office in Bengaluru was yet to issue any directions in view of Dasara since there was still time for the festivities but the division on its part was in talks with the neighbouring divisions for adding up the buses ahead of the season for handling the rush.

“We run nearly 1,000 schedules daily with all nine depots put together. To Bengaluru alone, we run about 300 trips, including luxury and premium services. The schedules will certainly go up during Mysuru Dasara. We have started the preparations in anticipation of rush,” he said.

Shakti reimbursed

Out of ₹13.48 crore reimbursement that was sought from the State government for operating free rides for women in the Mysuru division in June, nearly 80 percent of the aid had been released by the government. An average of ₹80 lakh a day was the amount the division was spending for operating the free rides and the same was being sought for reimbursement, he said.

The extent of reimbursement from the government has also been on the rise with the increase in passenger load. Shakti rides were costing around ₹24 to ₹25 crore a month to the KSRTC in the Mysuru division.

The Mysuru division has alone sought 120 to 130 extra buses from the central office for augmenting the existing fleet and ease the pressure on the available resources. There have been demands for running additional services on the most demanding and frequented routes. Such demands are coming from students and also residents post-Shakti.

It has become challenging for the division to operate the intra-city services with passenger load crossing 100 percent and the number of commuters continuing to rise. Almost all buses operated by the division were running full; some were running exceeding their carrying capacity to deal with the rush of passengers, especially women travellers.