KSRTC revises notification on hike in student pass after protest

A few hours after the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) hiked the fees for student bus passes, it withdrew the notification as student organisations started to protest.

In the revised notification, the corporation maintained that the bus pass fees would remain the same as the previous year. Sources said this was done after the government intervened.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), on Thursday, increased the fees by ₹100 to ₹200, based on whether the students are in high school, PU, degree or professional colleges, among other categories, which had been severely criticised by the student community.

The KSRTC will be issuing student bus passes from June 19 onwards. Considering that schools and colleges for the present academic have already started, officials said that students can travel in KSRTC buses for free till June 30 using last year’s passes.

From this year, the State-run corporation will be issuing student bus passes by inviting online applications at www.ksrtc.in. Students can also get the bus passes by submitting it offline as well.

Ajay Kamath, State secretariat member of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation, welcomed the decision to not hike bus pass fees. This year, the KSRTC is expected to issue 6.25 lakh to 6.5 lakh student passes.

Exempt

SC/ST students are exempt from paying the KSRTC bus pass fees. However, they need to pay ₹150 as processing fee to obtain the pass. ITI students belonging to SS/ST category should pay ₹160 for the same.