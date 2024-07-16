For the first time, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will refurbish four Airavat and Airavat Club Class buses, transforming them into almost-new coaches. This initiative follows the successful refurbishment of 1,027 Karnataka Sarige buses since 2022, giving these vehicles a new lease on life.

The Airavat and Airavat Club Class buses are the pride of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) fleet.

Generally, buses that have been in service for 15 years are decommissioned. The buses slotted for refurbishment are only 10 years old.

For refurbishment, officials select buses that are approximately 10 years old and have logged over 10 lakh kilometres.

Once selected, the bus is completely disassembled, leaving only the chassis intact. From seats to windows, every component is replaced.