GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC to refurbish Airavat fleet

The refurbishment process involves dismantling the bus, leaving only the chassis intact. From seats to windows, every component of the bus is replaced.

Published - July 16, 2024 04:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will refurbish four Airavat and Airavat Club Class buses, transforming them into almost-new coaches. This initiative follows the successful refurbishment of 1,027 Karnataka Sarige buses since 2022, giving these vehicles a new lease on life.

Photo: Special Arrangement

The Airavat and Airavat Club Class buses are the pride of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) fleet.

Photo: Special Arrangement

For the first time, the KSRTC will refurbish four Airavat and Airavat Club Class buses, transforming them into almost-new coaches.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Generally, buses that have been in service for 15 years are decommissioned. The buses slotted for refurbishment are only 10 years old.

Photo: Special Arrangement

For refurbishment, officials select buses that are approximately 10 years old and have logged over 10 lakh kilometres.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Once selected, the bus is completely disassembled, leaving only the chassis intact. From seats to windows, every component is replaced.

Photo: Special Arrangement

According to officials, while a new bus costs around ₹40 lakh, refurbishing an old bus to like-new condition costs merely ₹3 lakh.

Top News Today

The Airavat and Airavat Club Class buses are the pride of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) fleet.
0 / 0
Photo: Special Arrangement
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.