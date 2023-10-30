HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC raises relief amount for Employees’ Family Welfare Scheme

October 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has increased the relief amount for its Employees’ Family Welfare Scheme from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

According to a release on Monday, with this move KSRTC become the first in the history of State Transport Undertakings in India to increase the relief amount for its Employees’ Family Welfare Scheme.

“Apart from accidents, there have been unfortunate incidents of employee deaths due to illnesses resulting in over 100 employee deaths every year. To support the families facing financial difficulties due to the loss of the breadwinning member, KSRTC has decided to increase the relief amount from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh. This change would provide an additional compensation of ₹7 lakh to the dependents of the deceased employees,” KSRTC said.

Employees who are currently contributing ₹100 per month will now contribute ₹200, while the corporation will increase its contribution from ₹50 to ₹100 on behalf of each employee. This revised scheme will be effective from November 1 and will apply to incidents of employee death occurring thereafter, KSRTC officials said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Roads and Rails / road transport / death / road accident / safety of citizens

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.