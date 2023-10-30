KSRTC raises relief amount for Employees’ Family Welfare Scheme

October 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has increased the relief amount for its Employees’ Family Welfare Scheme from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

According to a release on Monday, with this move KSRTC become the first in the history of State Transport Undertakings in India to increase the relief amount for its Employees’ Family Welfare Scheme.

“Apart from accidents, there have been unfortunate incidents of employee deaths due to illnesses resulting in over 100 employee deaths every year. To support the families facing financial difficulties due to the loss of the breadwinning member, KSRTC has decided to increase the relief amount from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh. This change would provide an additional compensation of ₹7 lakh to the dependents of the deceased employees,” KSRTC said.

Employees who are currently contributing ₹100 per month will now contribute ₹200, while the corporation will increase its contribution from ₹50 to ₹100 on behalf of each employee. This revised scheme will be effective from November 1 and will apply to incidents of employee death occurring thereafter, KSRTC officials said.