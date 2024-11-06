KSRTC proposes new bus terminal at Bannimantap for long-distance routes

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has proposed a new bus terminal at Bannimantap to reduce congestion at the suburban stand and decongest traffic density in the heart of the city.

This was stated by KSRTC Divisional Controller Srinivas at an interactive meeting of stakeholders convened by Mysore Grahakara Parishat, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Srinivas said that at present the suburban stand operates 2,600 services that covers both inter-district, intra-district and inter-state routes and the existing infrastructure was unable to cope with the traffic density.

The proposed new bus stand on its own land would be spread over nearly 5 acres and will come up at a cost of ₹100 crore. Mr. Srinivas said the new facility will have over 18,000 sq.ft of space exclusively for vehicle parking which is a major issue and bane at the existing suburban stand.

He said the existing stand will continue to be operational and the KSRTC proposes to retain it for short-distance routes in and around Mysuru to a maximum distance of about 60 to 80 km. Long-distance routes that entail travel over 80 km or 100 km and beyond, would be shifted to the proposed new stand at Bannimantap, said Mr. Srinivas.

The suburban stand was designed to handle traffic load of nearly 1,000 to 1,500 services but it has grown over the years and was handling nearly 2,600 services on a regular basis. On special occasions like Dasara, this reached almost 3,000 services per day. Once the new terminal is created, nearly 1,000 services can be shifted from the suburban stand to help decongest the area, said Mr. Srinivas.

The stakeholders said that the KSRTC should plan bearing in mind the long-term growth of the city and should cater to the next 50 years or more and should not be invest in a band-aid kind of approach to reduce congestion. Bhamy V. Shenoy of the MGP said any new facility executed without planning will only shift the problem of traffic density and congestion from one part of the city to another.

Yogendra of MGP and a strong advocate of promoting public transportation, urged the KSRTC to take the help of the Directorate of Urban Land Transport which is a specialized agency that conducts periodic assessment of travel demands, and plans for mobility management through preparation of comprehensive plans.

Yadhunandan, retired professor of SJ College of Engineering, pointed out that the satellite bus stands constructed by the KSRTC on its own land in different corners of the city had failed to serve any purpose as they were built to utilise the available funds and let out the facility for rental gains. He suggested construction of bus stands at a suitable place along the Outer Ring Road and said that it should be used to divert bus services which will help ease traffic density in the heart of the city.

Other stakeholders who spoke urged the KSRTC to ensure that there was integration of bus services with other modes of public transportation.