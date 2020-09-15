KSRTC press gets two ETM slitting machines

BENGALURU

15 September 2020 08:04 IST

In view of modernisation and upgrade of Karnataka State Transport Press, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), on Monday installed two Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETM) slitting machines.

KSRTC, in a release, said the machines are used for slitting of jumbo thermal reels into small rolls used by conductors in their hand-held ETMs. The cost per machine is ₹10 lakh, and it is the first of its kind in Indian State-run road transport undertakings. The machines are manufactured under the Make in India initiative. They produce small rolls without plastic cores making them eco-friendly. The release said KSRTC and its sister concerns use 1.5 cores of ETM rolls per year. Each plastic core, costing approximately 50 paisa, will save around ₹25 lakh per year to the Corporation.

