KSRTC press gets two ETM slitting machines
In view of modernisation and upgrade of Karnataka State Transport Press, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), on Monday installed two Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETM) slitting machines.
KSRTC, in a release, said the machines are used for slitting of jumbo thermal reels into small rolls used by conductors in their hand-held ETMs. The cost per machine is ₹10 lakh, and it is the first of its kind in Indian State-run road transport undertakings. The machines are manufactured under the Make in India initiative. They produce small rolls without plastic cores making them eco-friendly. The release said KSRTC and its sister concerns use 1.5 cores of ETM rolls per year. Each plastic core, costing approximately 50 paisa, will save around ₹25 lakh per year to the Corporation.