KSRTC premier services see 20% dip in bookings since March 3

With people altering travel plans as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has taken a hit primarily on its inter-State services. It has seen a reduction of 20% in booking in premier bus services, which are air-conditioned.

According to KSRTC officials, the drop in passengers and rise in cancellations began from March 3. With four people testing positive for the virus in Bengaluru since March 9, officials predict that bus services within the State may also see reduction in passengers.

A KSRTC official said that operations to cities in Kerala such as Kottayam, Ernakulam, Calicut and Thiruvananthapuram were among the worst hit, apart from Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Pune and Mumbai. “Since most of the premier buses running inter-State services are long journey, they are generally pre-booked. So we are seeing a 20% drop in passenger traffic,” he said.

People who had made plans to travel to other States are putting them on hold. “I was planning to go to Thrissur to be with my family for the Holi weekend, but I decided to postpone my trip. I don’t want to take unnecessary risks as my children and parents are in Thrissur,” said Sebastian Anthony, a frequent traveller.

Cancellations increase

The official also said that cancellations in premier services have risen. “On an average, the cancellation rate around this time of the year is around 8%. However, in the past week, it has shot up to 12-14%,” he said.

Shivayogi C. Kalasad, Managing Director, KSRTC, said that though all the cancellations cannot be attributed to COVID-19 alone, most of it could be because of the fear of its spread. “Keeping in mind the safety of our employees and the travelling public, KSRTC has taken various precautionary measures, including fumigating buses using anti-bacterial solution and disinfectant liquids,” he said.