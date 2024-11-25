KSRTC plans to organise state-wide strike on December 31

The KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, along with other transport unions, is planning a State-wide strike on December 31 to urge the State government to meet their long-pending demands, including pending arrears and gratuity payments.

The protest will have an impact on public transportation, affecting passengers commuting through Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), and other transport corporations.

The union leaders claimed that the government owes pending arrears to the tune of ₹1,750 crores and gratuity payments amount to ₹399.29 crores. Despite assurances of a salary hike starting January 2024, the government had not made a decision on this matter.

Expressing frustration over the unfulfilled promises, H.V. Anantha Subba Rao, President, KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, said, “Our decision to organise the State-wide strike is a result of the government’s inaction. The Chief Minister and the Minister for Transport had repeatedly assured us in meetings that our demands would be met. However, there has been no action.”

“This protest is not just a warning. If the government continues to neglect our grievances, the strike will disrupt services across the state,” Mr. Rao said, adding that the strike will be withdrawn only if our demands are met.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has united various transport organisations and is actively mobilising employees. Mr. Rao further revealed plans for a Belagavi Chalo protest on December 9, where union members will gather outside the Suvarna Soudha to press their demands during the assembly sessions.

A BMTC employee said that it is worrisome for me and my family that we have not received the pending arrears, which are crucial for us. If the government releases the 38 months of unpaid arrears, it will greatly benefit my family.

Despite approaching senior officials, the government has not resolved the issue, he said.

In January 2023, a similar protest was organised but failed to make an impact on bus services.