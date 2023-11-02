KSRTC partners with Jayadeva Institute for cardiac check-up initiative for 34,000 staff

November 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday entered into a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri. Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and Research, to conduct ten types of cardiac medical check-ups for all its employees for a period of five years.

“The corporation considers healthy employees as assets to the organisation. Currently, 34,000 employees are working in the corporation, out of that, 24,686 are drivers and conductors. Heart-related diseases are more prevalent among drivers, conductors, and other staff above 40 years of age,” KSRTC said in a statement.

On behalf of employees who undergo the test, the corporation will pay ₹1200 per person, which would total to ₹2.55 crore per year, to Jayadeva hospital and this scheme will benefit 62% of employees, according to V. Anbukumar, managing director of KSRTC.

ADVERTISEMENT

C.N. Manjunath, director of the State-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, said “Nowadays heart attack rates are increasing and are more seen in early age. I have seen older people bringing their children for heart checkups. Human body is one’s best companion and it is our responsibility to protect it from any disease. This scheme in the BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) is applicable to employees aged 45 years and above, but in KSRTC, this scheme is extended to employees of 40 years and above, which is good as persons of this age group are also prone to heart ailments.”

He further said, “Separate checkup and treatment facilities will be provided to employees and in our Mysuru institute, facilities would also be utilized by staff working in nearby divisions,” he added.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said employees play a vital role in a corporation’s development and taking utmost care of them is priority.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.