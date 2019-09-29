KSRTC package tours for the season

The KSRTC will launch a slew of package tours during Dasara for tourists from September 29 to October 13, which covers places of interest in and around Mysuru.

The Giri Darshini package will cover Bandipur, Gopalswami Betta, Biligirirangana Betta, Nanjangud, and Chamundi Hills. The fare for adults is ₹350 and ₹175 for children.

The Jala Darshini will cover Golden Temple at Bylakuppe, Dubare elephant camp, Abbey Falls, Raja’s seat, Harangi, and Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS). The fare is ₹375 for adults and ₹190 for children.

The Deva Darshini will cover Nanjangud, Shivanasamudra, Mudukthore, Talakadu, Somnathpura, Srirangapatna and KRS. The fare for adults is ₹275 and ₹140 for children.

All the above tours start from the KSRTC suburban bus stand at 6.30 a.m. and will be on a regular KSRTC bus.

The second set of packages are by Airavata Club Class buses. The Madikeri package will cover Golden Temple at Bylakuppe, B. Nisargadhama, Abbey Falls, Raja’s seat, and Harangi, and the fare is ₹1,200 for adults. There is an Ooty package for ₹1,600 and a Bandipur package covering Somnathapura, Gopalswami Betta, Talakadu, Mudukthore, Bandipur, and Nanjangud, and the cost is pegged at ₹1,000 for adults. In addition, there is a Shimsha package which will cover both the Gaganachukki and Bharachukki falls, Sri Nimishambha temple, Srirangapatna, Ranganathittu bird sanctuary, Balamuri, and KRS, and the fare has been pegged at ₹800 for adults.

For details and bookings, visit www.ksrtc.in