ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC operations to continue from temporary bus-stands daily after 4 p.m.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru city division of the KSRTC has stated that there will not be any services from the city bus stand from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. in view of traffic restrictions with the continuation of the Dasara illumination.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC Mysuru Divisional Controller Veeresh H.T. said the buses will be operated from the temporary bus stands daily during Dasara after 4 p.m. The same arrangement will continue with the extension of the illumination and the traffic diversions.

Commuters have to board the buses from the temporary bus stands instead of coming to the city bus stand from where there will not be any operations after 4 p.m. until October 21, he added.

The temporary bus-stands have been established at the Gandhi Chowk, near Banumaiah’s College and also on Mirza Road, for operations to various parts of the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US