KSRTC operations to continue from temporary bus-stands daily after 4 p.m.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru city division of the KSRTC has stated that there will not be any services from the city bus stand from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. in view of traffic restrictions with the continuation of the Dasara illumination.

KSRTC Mysuru Divisional Controller Veeresh H.T. said the buses will be operated from the temporary bus stands daily during Dasara after 4 p.m. The same arrangement will continue with the extension of the illumination and the traffic diversions.

Commuters have to board the buses from the temporary bus stands instead of coming to the city bus stand from where there will not be any operations after 4 p.m. until October 21, he added.

The temporary bus-stands have been established at the Gandhi Chowk, near Banumaiah’s College and also on Mirza Road, for operations to various parts of the city.

