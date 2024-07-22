ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC Mysuru division hands over relief cheque to wife of accident victim

Updated - July 22, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

KSRTC Divisional Controller K.T. Veeresh handing over accident relief of ₹10 lakh to Jayamma in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Mysuru city division, handed over accident relief cheque to the next of kin of a passenger who died while getting down from the bus at Palahalli village near Mysuru in May this year.

The relief of ₹10 lakh was handed over to Jayamma, wife of late Puttaswamy, by KSRTC Divisional Controller K.T. Veeresh at his office in Mysuru recently. Dasharatha, divisional traffic officer, Mysuru city division of KSRTC, was also present.

A release from KSRTC said Puttaswamy died on the spot following injuries after falling from the bus while alighting at Palahalli stop in bus (KA-42F-2066) that was being operated from Mysuru to Srirangapatna via Palahalli on May 19, 2024.

Under the KSRTC’s accident relief fund, relief is paid to the next family members of the passengers who die due to accidents while travelling in the State transport corporation buses.

