KSRTC mulls shifting some of its buses to CNG

It’s looking at ways to cut down expenditure on diesel

To bring down its expenditure on diesel, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is contemplating shifting some of its fleet to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Currently, its diesel consumption constitutes close to 55% of its operational cost.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivyogi C. Kalasad said that many companies have come forward to retrofit AC buses with CNG. The cost to convert one bus ranges from ₹8 lakh to ₹9 lakh.

“After the pandemic, diesel prices have increased by 30-35%. To minimise expenditure on fuel, we are contemplating shifting some of the buses in the fleet to CNG or using biodiesel. A few years ago, there were proposals to use CNG, but at the time there was not much difference in the price of diesel and CNG. We will make a decision after examining the viability.” At present, KSRTC consumes fuel at ₹81 per litre; its daily consumption of diesel is 500KL.

In 2016, KSRTC had made attempts to use biodiesel. Around 26 AC buses were 100% biodiesel compatible while 1,500 used 20% blended biodiesel. However, within a few months, due to supply shortage, KSRTC was forced to discontinue biodiesel.

Under FAME-2, it will induct 50 eclectic buses that will operate on inter-city routes.

BMTC gets its first BSVI bus

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has maintained that it has no plans to shift to CNG. On Saturday, the BMTC received a prototype of the BSVI bus, and is set to induct a total of 565 buses by February 2022. Officials claimed it is the first corporation in the country to induct BSVI buses.

MD of the BMTC Anbukumar V. said the corporation has already taken steps to induct e-buses and BSVI buses. The necessity of shifting to CNG buses does not arise at this stage.

“Under the central scheme, BMTC is introducing the E-buses. BSVI buses are fuel efficient and meet better emission standards. The cost involved in retro-fitting existing vehicles is an expensive affair. We do not have any plans to shift to CNG,” he said.

GAIL Gas Limited recently launched a CNG promotional scheme in Bengaluru. Sources in the company said that 14,000 CNG vehicles are registered in the State, of which 9,000 ply on Bengaluru’s roads. In the city, CNG is available at ₹53 per kg.