KSRTC league urges withdrawal of recruitment notification

June 19, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Employees’ League urged the government to withdraw the notification of recruitment of 39 persons for various positions in KSRTC Corporations Employees’ Cooperative Society.

President of the league Chandrashekhar R., holding a press meet, alleged that the recruitment is illegal. He said many individuals are related to people in powerful positions in society and this is a scam. Mr. Chandrashekhar said he has written to officials concerned in the Transport Department and the Lokayukta, and the government has to scrap the notification and provide opportunity to deserving candidates. 

