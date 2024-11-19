KSRTC launches cashless ticketing for commuter convenience in Mysuru

The long-pending demand of commuters has been finally addressed with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) introducing Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment for cashless ticketing, bringing much-needed relief to both passengers and conductors.

Cashless ticketing has been introduced for passengers commuting on intra-city routes across the city with the adoption of advanced Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs), which are equipped with cashless ticketing payment options.

The cashless payments using QR-code was launched a couple of days ago and the passengers have expressed ease over the move as there used to frequent altercations between passengers and conductors over exact change.

KSRTC Divisional Controller (Mysuru Urban) Veeresh H.T. said the UPI payments for cashless ticketing was launched two days ago and the response has been good. To make it even more popular and ensure that the passengers make use of the facility, the KSRTC has launched an awareness drive where it has put up info boards on the UPI payment facility for cashless ticketing. “We encourage the passengers to support the facility which has been launched for their convenience,” he added.

The facility has been launched across 15 divisions in the State, including Mysuru Rural and Mysuru Urban divisions. “The response has been good and we hope the commuters make use of the facility to overcome the problem of getting exact denomination for buying tickets,” said Mr Veeresh.

He said the old ticket vending machines have been replaced with the advanced ETMs which are enabled with sim cards and support UPI payments.

In the age of smartphones, with everyone adopting cashless and digital payments, the KSRTC launched the initiative to be part of the digital payment system and bring convenience to passengers, he said.

These payments are directly credited into the account of the respective depot managers. “The digital payments will not take much time and they add to the convenience since it will reduce the time of the conductor looking for change for paying each passenger,” Mr. Veeresh said.

The Mysuru Railway Division launched the QR code-based payment system in August this year and the initiative has managed to reduce the difficulties faced by passengers over payment of exact change. The railway authorities are encouraging the passengers to make use of the facility and said making digital payments will help minimise queues at ticketing counters.