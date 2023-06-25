HamberMenu
KSRTC issues clarification on misleading accident video faulting Shakti scheme for injuries to women passengers

The accident video was circulated on social media alleging that two women injured their hands while boarding a bus through the window of a KSRTC bus

June 25, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The KSRTC bus that was involved in the accident, as a result of which one woman passenger’s right hand was severed and another’s right hand was severely injured. 

The KSRTC bus that was involved in the accident, as a result of which one woman passenger’s right hand was severed and another’s right hand was severely injured.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After an accident video was circulated on social media alleging that two women injured their hands while boarding a bus through the window, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday issued a clarification that the video was misleading people.

The video footage had been circulated on social media claiming that due to the surge in crowd after the introduction of Shakti scheme in the state, the women had tried to use the window to board the bus and were injured. However, the KSRTC clarified that video was of an accident between a KSRTC bus and lorry that occurred on June 18.

“On 18 June, a KSRTC bus of Nanjangud depot of Chamarajanagar division was operating on the Nanjangud-T.Narsipur route near Basavarajpura. At around 1.45 p.m, a lorry bearing the number TN77 Q8735, speeding in a rash and negligent manner in opposite direction, hit the bus on the rear right side. This resulted in injuries to two women passengers sitting on the window side of the bus,” a statement by the KSRTC stated.

The speeding lorry that was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, which hit the KSRTC bus on the rear right side. 

The speeding lorry that was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, which hit the KSRTC bus on the rear right side.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Due to the accident, S. Shanta Kumari's right hand got severed and Rajamma Nayaka got severe injuries on her right hand. KSRTC officers visited the spot and admitted the injured to the government hospital at Nanjangud for first aid and later shifted them to Apollo Hospital in Mysuru for further treatment. An FIR is lodged against the lorry driver at Biligere Police Station,” KSRTC said while rejecting the misleading claim being circulated on social media.

‘It is clarified and brought to your kind notice that the incident has not happened while boarding the bus by the passengers as depicted in social media,” the KSRTC statement added.

The corporation said that the prima facie investigation has revealed the KSRTC driver was not at fault for the accident. However, the KSRTC is incurring all the treatment expenses for the injured.

