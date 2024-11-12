Karnataka’s KSRTC introduces UPI payments for cashless ticketing

In response to long-standing passenger demands, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is adopting cashless payment systems across its bus services. The introduction of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) options is expected to simplify daily commutes by eliminating the need for cash and addressing common issues with exact change, which often cause disputes between passengers and conductors.

10,000 ticketing machines

To facilitate cashless transactions, KSRTC has equipped its buses with advanced Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs). These devices support a variety of payment methods, including UPI, debit, and credit cards, offering passengers a seamless and convenient payment experience. Currently, over 10,000 smart ETMs have been deployed across KSRTC’s fleet of 8,800 buses, with further expansion planned following conductor training.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy spoke of the benefits of the new system. “This move addresses the recurring issue of passengers not having exact change, providing convenience for both passengers and conductors. Payments can now be made through UPI payment platforms as well as debit and credit cards, ensuring smoother transactions.”

The ETMs will also validate National Common Mobility Cards and all types of KSRTC-issued bus passes, with this feature set to roll out within a month.

Phased implementation

KSRTC Managing Director V. Anbu Kumar outlined the technical advancements, noting, “We are modernising our ticketing system with 10,245 Android-based smart ETMs featuring touchscreens, wireless connectivity, and faster processing speeds. These devices replace the traditional ETMs we’ve relied on for two decades.”

Following a successful pilot test of a dynamic QR payment system, KSRTC plans to integrate this feature across all smart ETMs by the end of the month. This initiative positions KSRTC as the first transport corporation in Karnataka — and one of the few in India — to adopt digital payment solutions.

The rollout is being executed in collaboration with EbixCash Ltd., which has been contracted to implement an Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) for KSRTC. This five-year contract involves designing, installing, maintaining, and operating the ITMS, including cashless ticketing and integrated digital payment solutions.

Under this partnership, KSRTC aims to deploy an additional 15,000 devices over the next five years, moving toward fully automated fare collection.