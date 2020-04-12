KSRTC indefinitely stops online ticket booking

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has indefinitely stopped online booking of tickets for its bus services though private operators are allowing bookings until they get clarity from the Centre.

On Sunday, the corporation decided to cancel tickets booked for travel after April 14 when the lockdown was originally scheduled to be lifted. A total of 5,200 tickets were cancelled, of which 4,600 tickets had been booked for April 15.

An official admitted that allowing ticket booking and now cancelling them will inconvenience people. “Our online booking platform was open for the public to book tickets after April 14. Thousands of people had booked tickets assuming that there would not be any restrictions on travel after April 14. But that has not happened. We are not sure for how long the next phase of lockdown will continue. Once the Central government comes out with guidelines we will take a decision on opening bookings,” the official said.

He warned that even after the lockdown is finally lifted, the government may not allow inter-district or inter-State operations. “We are doubtful that the governments will allow intercity operations in the State immediately after lifting the lockdown. On the other hand, operation of inter-State services will depend on the decision of respective States,” the official added.

A majority of online bookings that the KSRTC receives is for its AC segment buses, the services of which had been restricted even before the Centre announced the lockdown. “We need clarity on operating AC buses as well.”

On the other hand, private operators are allowing people to book tickets online for travel from April 15. Online platforms of travel companies that help people to book flight tickets are also allowing people to book tickets for April 15 onwards.

An official of a travel company said, “Earlier, the Union government had barred flight operations till April 14 so bookings were allowed after April 15. Now, there are reports of the government contemplating extending the lockdown. The Union government or the DGCA will have to come out with guidelines. Until then, we will allow people to make bookings.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC ) is also allowing people to reserve tickets on its platform from April 15. “The Railway Board will take a decision on operating trains in the coming days. In case trains are cancelled, the ticket amount will be refunded,” said an official.