KSRTC honours women recipients of Padma Shri Award

As part of its Women’s Day celebrations, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) felicitated 51 women staff across 17 divisions on Thursday. Transport Minister B. Sriramulu announced that women recipients of Padma Shri Award would be given free lifetime passes on buses operated by the KSRTC. As part of the event, Padma Shri awardee Sitavva Joddati who has fought against the devadasi system was issued a free lifetime bus pass.