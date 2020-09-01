KSRTC gets nod to fill all seats in buses

Officials said services to Goa, including premier AC buses, would be operated for two or three days. “We have received a positive response from the Goa government on resuming services. NWKRTC and KSRTC were running buses to Goa prior to the lockdown. Depending on demand, services will be operated in the coming days,” an official said and added that there had been no response from other States such Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala to resume services. “We operated 42 buses for the benefit of passengers travelling to Kerala to celebrate Onam. Regular services, however, have not yet resumed,” the official said.
KSRTC inter-State services began in mid-June to Andhra Pradesh, though other neighbouring States did not give a nod to operate buses.
Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi recently said a decision on services to Maharashtra, the worst-hit State in the country by the pandemic, would be taken later.
