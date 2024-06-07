KSRTC gets 50 new buses, expected to ease peak hour rush in Mysuru

No more worries for students on the availability of buses for reaching their schools and colleges in Mysuru as 50 new buses have been added to the fleet of the Mysuru urban division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to cater to the needs of the student community post the launch of ‘Shakti’ scheme for women.

Acting on feedback from students of not getting buses on time to reach their schools and colleges during peak hours and no space available even to stand in buses that are always packed to capacity with the launch of the Shakti scheme, new buses are being run solely during the school and college hours to cater to the needs of students.

The division has worked out new schedules that will run on the college and school routes to take care of the needs of students in the city.

Sources in the KSRTC told The Hindu that the new buses are equipped with hi-tech features, such as vehicle location tracking device, cameras, and emergency panic button for the safety of commuters. The BS-6 buses will be linked to the command centre that is being planned for tracking the movement of buses.

With the launch of Shakti scheme, passenger load in KSRTC buses in Mysuru has gone up substantially. Authorities had sought additional buses to handle the increase in passenger traffic. Almost all buses operated by the division were running full, and some were exceeding their carrying capacity to deal with the rush of passengers, especially women.

The Mysuru division had sought 120 extra buses from the central office for augmenting the existing fleet and to ease the pressure on available resources. There have been demands from students and residents for running additional services on the most-frequented routes.

The commuters are demanding more buses in tune with the demand for the services, and innovation in services like exploring unexplored routes, doubling frequency on popular routes and during peak hours.

Keeping these suggestions in mind, authorities have worked out new routes keeping in view the needs of students. “In the coming days, when the division gets more buses, services would be expanded as sought by commuters,” sources said.

It had become challenging for the division to operate intra-city services with passenger load crossing 100% and the number of commuters continuing to rise. The situation had reached a stage that, with no space available inside packed buses, passengers were found commuting on the footboard of buses, putting their lives at risk.

The arrival of 50 new buses has eased the pressure to some extent.

Under PM e-Bus Sewa, the division is also expecting electric buses by the year-end, which is expected to further improve the services. Around 100 buses have been reportedly finalised and are likely to be added to the fleet, which may help strengthen the public transport network and extend the services to localities beyond the outer ring road (ORR).

PM e-Bus Sewa was launched to encourage eco-friendly modes of public transport and improve urban mobility. The project is under Green Urban Mobility Initiative (GUMI).

