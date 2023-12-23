KSRTC enters into logistics business with 20 trucks

December 23, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday launched Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) new venture “Namma Cargo- Truck service” and flagged off 20 new cargo trucks.

The 20 fully-equipped trucks were launched with the aim of enhancing non-ticket revenue of the corporation. Mr. Reddy informed that 100 trucks will be inducted in a month and 500 trucks in a years’ time. “Basaveshwara bus station at Peenya will be utilised as a depot for operation and maintenance of these trucks and remaining vacant space will be provided to government companies to get commercial revenue,” he added.

The KSRTC also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KMS coach builders Pvt. Ltd. for lending its cargo truck services on a rental basis for a period of two months. Similarly, it has entered into an agreement with S.M. Kannappa Automobiles (P) Ltd. for a period of one-month, marking significant development in the transportation sector, KSRTC officials said.

“In order to capitalise on our strength in passenger transport business in 2021, KSRTC ventured into logistics business under the brand name of “Namma cargo” to carry parcels in KSRTC route buses. Taking this forward, KSRTC is now introducing brand new “Namma Cargo-Truck service” fitted with GPS for goods transportation,” V. Anbukumar, Managing Director of KSRTC, said.

The features of the truck include dedicated trucks to transport goods throughout Karnataka with secure, speedy and reliable services, trucks are completely secure with closed containers.

The truck service is available from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumkuru, Hassan, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Davangere to various places of Karnataka state. For more details people can contact KSRTC call centre Number 080-26252625 and e-mail: logistics@ksrtc.org

KSRTC has crafted a logo featuring dark blue branding for its trucks. According to officials, this choice symbolises reliability, authority, and knowledge, highlighting the significance of the dark blue colour in KSRTC trucks.

