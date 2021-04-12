KSRTC employees stage protest

KSRTC employees and their family members staged a protest in Hassan urging the State government to fulfil the demands of the employees. Women and children took part in the dharna carrying plates and cups. The protesters gathered at Hemavathi Statue Circle and from there they marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, raising slogans.

The protesters said that the employees had been on the strike demanding hike in salaries. The payment they had been getting all these years was insufficient given the basic needs of the families. Many could not afford higher education for their children. The government should listen to their demands and fulfill them. They also expressed anger over the KSRTC’s disciplinary action against some employees who led the protests. They wanted the transfer and suspension of the employees withdrawn.

Phalaksha, a driver-cum-driver of Hassan depot, attempted to end his life by consuming poison during the protest. He was taken to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. The doctors treating him said he was out of danger. Even as he was being taken to the hospital, he told media that he was not worried about his death, but the demands of the employees should be fulfilled.

The KSRTC officials have filed cases against three people who led the protests in Hassan on Sunday and Monday. They have been accused of inciting protests against the corporation.