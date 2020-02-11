KSRTC employees seek salary hike, other benefits

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees working at various depots across Mandya district staged a demonstration here on Tuesday to urge the State government to treat them at par with employees of other departments.

The agitators, who demonstrated near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, said that they are being paid 25-40% less than other government departments/corporation employees.

In spite of working round-the-clock tirelessly, the State government has not considered the KSRTC employees at par with others and benefits such as respectable pay is denied, they said.

The government should immediately declare all employees of KSRTC as State government employees, revise their salaries and provide other benefits, they said.

The employees of other government corporations are getting salaries as per the 6th pay commission. But, the KSRTC employees are deprived of it, they said.

Later, the agitators submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner T. Yogesh.