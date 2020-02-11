Karnataka

KSRTC employees seek salary hike, other benefits

KSRTC employees staging a protest near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya on Tuesday.

KSRTC employees staging a protest near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees working at various depots across Mandya district staged a demonstration here on Tuesday to urge the State government to treat them at par with employees of other departments.

The agitators, who demonstrated near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, said that they are being paid 25-40% less than other government departments/corporation employees.

In spite of working round-the-clock tirelessly, the State government has not considered the KSRTC employees at par with others and benefits such as respectable pay is denied, they said.

The government should immediately declare all employees of KSRTC as State government employees, revise their salaries and provide other benefits, they said.

The employees of other government corporations are getting salaries as per the 6th pay commission. But, the KSRTC employees are deprived of it, they said.

Later, the agitators submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner T. Yogesh.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 11:15:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ksrtc-employees-seek-salary-hike-other-benefits/article30795280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY