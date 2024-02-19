KSRTC employees decide to launch hunger strike on Thursday for fulfilment of various demands

February 19, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Karnataka State Road Transport Employees Association Joint Action Committee will launch a hunger strike outside the KSRTC Central Office here on Thursday to press the State government to fulfill its various demands.

President of the Kalyana Karnataka Zone Committee of KSRTC employees Chandrakant Gaddagi, addressing presspersons here on Monday, said that a State-level conference led by KSRTC Employees Joint Action Committee was held successfully in Bengaluru last week.

Mr. Gaddagi demanded that the government increase the revised basic pay by 25% and also clear pending wage hike arrears of up to 38 months immediately. He also urged it to give selection grade promotions for every 10 years of service.

He said that the State government increase allowances of all employees, including drivers, operators, technicians and administrative staff by five-fold.

Besides providing a fixed medical allowance of ₹2,000 per month, the government should give free medicine to all employees. Healthcare facilities should be extended to all retired employees of KSRTC, he added.

The employees also demanded that the State government pay ₹1 crore as accident relief compensation for bereaved family members of employees who lose their lives while on or off duty.

KSRTC Employees and Workers Federation working president Siddappa Palki, NEKRTC Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Employees Association Central Committee general secretary Ramachandra Haiyalkar were present.