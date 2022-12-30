KSRTC to receive first electric bus for long-distance operations in Bengaluru on December 31

December 30, 2022 05:42 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) expects to receive a prototype of an electric bus under FAME -2 scheme on December 31. The electric bus service is likely to be operated on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route for a trial run.

The KSRTC will induct 50 electric buses by the end of February 2023, and deploy them on various routes, including from Bengaluru to Mysuru, Madikeri, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru.

KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar said, “The Russia-Ukraine war and rise in COVID-19 cases in China impacted manufacturing of the e-buses. There was a shortage of semiconductor chips and disruption in supply of batteries. The operator will send all the buses by February-end.”

Under FAME-2, the KSRTC will operate buses through a private operator on gross cost contract (GCC) basis in which the private operator will operate the buses for 10 years. The KSRTC will pay ₹55 per kilometre as operational cost to the private operator.

When asked about the fare to the various destinations, the official said, “The fare will be lesser that Airavata buses.”

The KSRTC is planning to run electric buses from Bengaluru to Mysuru, Madikeri, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru.

