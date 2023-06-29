KSRTC e-bus accident: Two passengers in ICU

June 29, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two passengers of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) electric bus that met with an accident on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway on Wednesday are in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to officials.

A conductor was killed on the spot, after the tyres of an overloaded luggage pick-up vehicle, carrying plywood sheets, burst, leading to the plywood sheets hitting the bus on the expressway.

“Twenty-two passengers who were injured are out of danger and only two passengers are in the ICU, and as of now both of them are recovering well. KSRTC senior officials have visited the hospital and spoke to the doctors,” KSRTC officials said. Meanwhile, the driver of the bus is out of the danger.

The incident occurred near Ramanagara district. The driver-cum-conductor, identified as Ramesh G., 51, who was on duty as conductor, died on the spot after the bus lost control and hit the divider of the road.

KSRTC officials said that they are investigating the exact reason for the accident, while the local police have also taken up the case.