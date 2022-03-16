‘KSRTC divisions merged to bring down administrative costs’

In Assembly, Transport Minister explains rationale behind move

KSRTC’s Mysuru Urban and Rural Divisions have been merged to bring down administrative costs.

Replying to a question from K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh in the Legislative Assembly, Transport Minister B. Sriramulu, however, said the the merger of the two divisions, which was also accompanied by the closure of Bannimantap unit of Mysuru Urban Division and Mysuru Rural-2 of Mysuru Rural Division, will not inconvenience the travelling public in any manner.

A decision to merge the two KSRTC divisions in Mysuru was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors of KSRTC on December 28, 2021 in the wake of a sharp dip in KSRTC’s revenues due to COVID-19 and consequent worsening of the Corporation’s financial condition.

The Corporation decided to wind up unnecessary units as part of the administrative reforms ushered in to check expenditure and strenghten the KSRTC’s financial condition.

Mr. Sriramulu dismissed the demand for rescinding the decision. “There is no reason to review the decision and the merger of the two divisions and closure of two units will not inconvenience the travelling public”, he said in the reply.

Meanwhile, KSRTC sources in Mysuru said the merger of the two divisions of Mysuru Urban and Rural and the closure of two units had already come into effect from March 1, 2022. “It is aimed at bringing down adminstrative costs. It will not affect either the employees or the travelling public”, said an official.