KSRTC diverts Bengaluru-bound buses, private vehicles too take alternative routes

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 29, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

People pushing a car stuck on the flooded Bengaluru-Mysuru highway following heavy monsoon downpour at Ramnagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the water-logging on the Mysuru-Bengaluru road on Monday after heavy overnight rains in Ramanagaram region, KSRTC in Mysuru diverted the Bengaluru-bound buses to alternative routes.

KSRTC’s Divisional Commissioner in Mysuru Ashok Kumar said all Bengaluru-bound buses including Airavatha were diverted to take the Malavalli-Kanakapura-Bengaluru route. The diversion is expected to remain in place till the water recedes from the highway and facilitates smooth transportation.

People travelling in private vehicles from Mysuru to Bengaluru were also diverted to alternative routes. Sources in Mandya district police control room said the vehicles plying on the route were diverted at Maddur. A few others took a deviation at Srirangapatna to pass through Bellur Cross, Kunigal and Nelamangala before reaching Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, arrived in Mysuru from Bengaluru on Monday to participate in a series of programmes, skipped the Mysuru-Bengaluru road. According to his tour schedule, the took the Nelamangala-Bellur Cross-Nagamangala-Pandavapura road to reach Mysuru.

Sources in Mysuru Division Railways said there was no disruption in train services on Monday. All the train operations on the route remained normal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha took to social media to clarify that the water logging on the highway was not account of shoddy road work but on account of unprecedented heavy rains and the consequent breaching of the lakes.

Appearing on Facebook Live on Monday, Mr. Simha said project manager and site engineers, besides National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Sridhar were on the spot trying to clear the water logging. Seeking to respond to the allegations on various social media platforms that blamed the poor quality of road construction for the flooding, the Mysuru MP reasoned that flooding was not confined to the under-construction highway, but was also happening in several residential areas in Ramanagaram.

Instead of blaming the road works, he asked the residents of Ramanagaram, Channapatna and Mandya to ask their respective people’s representatives to desilt the lakes and remove encroachments of canals to facilitate unhindered flow of water.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mysore
rains
flood
travel and commuting
Roads and Rails
road safety
civic infrastructure
Bangalore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app