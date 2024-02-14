ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC distributes insurance relief 

February 14, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday (Feb. 15) handed over an Accident Insurance Relief Compensation of ₹1 crore to the dependent of one employee and ₹10 lakhs each under the Family Welfare Relief Scheme to the dependents of 16 employees who died due to illness.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “Two months ago, the corporation enhanced the family welfare relief amount from ₹3 lakhs to ₹10 lakhs, which has today benefited 16 families.”

The ₹1 crore accident relief insurance scheme was introduced to provide financial stability to the dependents of the employees who lost their lives or were physically disabled in accidents that occurred while on duty and off duty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US