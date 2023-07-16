HamberMenu
KSRTC distributes ₹1 crore accident relief cheques to dependents of deceased employees

The scheme comprises a premium-free insurance of ₹50 lakhs from the State Bank of India and an additional insurance coverage of ₹50 lakhs from United India Insurance

July 16, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on July 15 handed over ₹1 crore accident relief insurance cheques to the dependents of the deceased employees.

| Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on July 15 handed over ₹1 crore accident relief insurance cheques to the dependents of the deceased employees.

“KSRTC has taken a pioneering step by implementing a unique accident insurance scheme, offering a coverage of ₹ 1 crore for its employees in the event of on-duty and off-duty accidental death, a significant initiative in its labor welfare,” a release by KSRTC stated.

The scheme comprises a premium-free insurance of ₹50 lakhs from the State Bank of India and an additional insurance coverage of ₹50 lakhs from United India Insurance, with employees paying an annual premium of ₹885.

