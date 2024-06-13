KSRTC distributes ₹1 crore accident insurance relief to employees’ dependents

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday disbursed ₹1 crore each as Accident Insurance Relief Compensation to the dependents of four employees who lost their lives in the line of duty. This brings the total number of employees’ families receiving compensation to 17.

Additionally, under the Family Welfare Scheme, ₹10 lakh each has been provided to the dependents of 23 employees who passed away due to various illnesses, totaling 39 families supported so far. Furthermore, ₹10 lakh each has been given to the dependents of four passengers who lost their lives in accidents involving KSRTC vehicles, a KSRTC release stated.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy handed over the compensation and said that this is KSRTC’s commitment to the welfare of its employees and passengers. He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the funds wisely, especially for education and housing needs.

