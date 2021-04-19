KSRTC dismisses 13 trainee employees

Hassan

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has dismissed 13 trainee employees of Chikkamagaluru division for taking part in the strike. They include three trainee driver-cum-conductors, seven trainee-technical assistants, and three artisans.

The Divisional Controller of Chikkamagaluru issued the orders on instructions from the head office. The decision was taken as the trainee employees did not report for duty even after repeated calls, notices and paper notification. Of the total 114 trainee staff members in the division, these 13had not returned to duty. The Chikkamagaluru division operated 140 buses on the day.

In Hassan

KSRTC Hassan Division operated 150 buses on Monday. The number of employees reporting to duty was less on the day compared to Sunday, as the protesting employees had planned a dharna at the depots. “On Sunday, we had operated more than 300 buses, but on Monday, we could operate only 150, as many did not report to duty. A section of employees had planned hunger protest at depots. Anticipating that operating buses, when the dharna was going on, might lead to arguments, many did not work today”, said Rajesh Shetty, DC of Hassan division.

As the number of KSRTC buses operating on the day was low, the passengers had to depend on private buses. Many passengers had heated arguments with private bus operators, who charged high fare.

A driver of a mini-bus was demanding ₹250 for a journey to Mysuru from Hassan. The driver maintained that he would be at loss if he ran the vehicle at KSRTC rates. “I have to come back from Mysuru empty with no passengers. Considering the fuel expenses and daily wages of two people, I have to charge ₹250 per passenger”, he maintained.