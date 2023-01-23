KSRTC chairman urges employees to drop State-wide agitation on Jan. 24

January 23, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MYSURU

M. Chandrappa, KSRTC Chairman and MLA, on Monday, January 23, urged employees of the road transport corporations to drop Tuesday’s strike as the State government was making sincere efforts to fulfill their demands.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Chandrappa said a committee had been constituted to look into the demands, including salary hike. “The government will take steps on wage revision after the committee’s report. The matter will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” he said, while responding to queries on Tuesday’s State-wide agitation that is expected to affect operations, and put commuters to inconvenience.

Admitting that the salaries have not been revised since the last four years, Mr. Chandrappa said, “It is better to sort out the issues amicably, sitting together and working out solutions, instead of striking work.”

The KSRTC chairman said he has discussed the matter with KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation President H.V. Anantha Subbarao and the employees have been requested to drop the strike. “The issues raised by the employees can only be addressed based on the report of the Srinivasa Murthy committee which was constituted by the CM,” Mr. Chandrappa replied.

Mr. Chandrappa urged the employees not to cause inconvenience to the commuters by going on a strike as the public was put to hardships during agitation by the staff on two occasions in the past. “I will personally discuss the demands with the CM today, and I will communicate the CM’s stand. Mr. Anantha Subbarao understands the government plight and the present situation. I don’t think the workers will inconvenience the passengers tomorrow. We hope Mr. Subbarao will respond to our appeal.”

He said the last time the wage was revised was when the diesel price was ₹63 a litre, and the prices have gone up now. Despite the losses suffered by the RTCs, the government responded favorably to the workers’ concerns in the past and therefore Tuesday’s strike should be withdrawn, he suggested.