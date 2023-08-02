HamberMenu
KSRTC celebrates 62nd foundation day

August 02, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday celebrated its 62nd Foundation Day and to mark the occasion, 20 new SUVs were inducted into KSRTC’s fleet under the Accident Relief Fund Scheme, and a special edition of the Sarige Sampada, an internal magazine published by the KSRTC focused on the Shakti scheme, was launched by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

The KSRTC formally announced the recruitment of the dependents of 14 employees who died while in service. They also introduced a revised Sarige Vidya Chetana scheme which now provides scholarships for the children of employees who are pursuing PU, BA, B.Com, Ph.D, or degree abroad.

Mr. Reddy expressed his appreciation for the corporations for operating services to meet extra demand created on account of Shakti scheme and bringing honour to the government. “Necessary steps will be taken to immediately fill the compassionate ground vacancies in all the four transport corporations of the State,” he said.

